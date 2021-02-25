US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $219.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.01 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.