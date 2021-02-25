US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.