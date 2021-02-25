US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

