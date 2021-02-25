US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,709,228 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 527.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 589,292 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 423,240 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

