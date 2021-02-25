US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 179.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 205.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

