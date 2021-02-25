US Bancorp DE Sells 809 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

