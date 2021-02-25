US Bancorp DE Sells 909 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,018 shares of company stock worth $13,316,440. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.