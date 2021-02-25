US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,027,000 after acquiring an additional 454,887 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 121.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.