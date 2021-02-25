UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

UWMC opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

