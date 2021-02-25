Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

