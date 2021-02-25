Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of VMI traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,056. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $238.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,243 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,516. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

