Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical Sells 288,270 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68.

On Thursday, February 18th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57.

On Monday, December 7th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 598,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,639. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

