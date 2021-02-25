Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,625,625 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.77% of IAMGOLD worth $187,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 855,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IAMGOLD by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,664. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

