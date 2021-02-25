Van ECK Associates Corp Has $507.82 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,890 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $507,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 446,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117,179. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $664.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.