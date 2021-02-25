Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.58% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $956,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,450. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

