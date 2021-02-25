VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

MOAT opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

