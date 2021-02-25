Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

