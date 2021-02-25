Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Summit Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.92. 83,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,491. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.