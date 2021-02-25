Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.78. 115,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

