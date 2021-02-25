Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

