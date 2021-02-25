Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 895.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,855. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.