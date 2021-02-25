Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by David Loasby

David Loasby raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 13.6% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. David Loasby owned 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $96,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after buying an additional 2,253,774 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,689,000.

BND stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.34. 161,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

