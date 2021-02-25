Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $204.73. 246,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,712. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

