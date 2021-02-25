Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Varta from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:VARGF opened at $146.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. Varta has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $146.34.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

