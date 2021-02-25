Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Announces Earnings Results

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VGR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,228. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

VGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

