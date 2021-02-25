Vedanta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average volume of 404 call options.

Shares of VEDL opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vedanta has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vedanta by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 539,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.