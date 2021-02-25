Velanne Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,437 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Argo Group International makes up approximately 1.9% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Argo Group International worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $63.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

