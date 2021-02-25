Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0676 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Veles has a market capitalization of $86,861.29 and approximately $31.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,040.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.66 or 0.03200718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.00390163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.22 or 0.01064292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.00418535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.00382468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00263958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,849 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,165 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.