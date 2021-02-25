Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,751 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $21,607,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,298,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

