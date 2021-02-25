VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VEREIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in VEREIT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares in the last quarter.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

