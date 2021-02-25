VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.88 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $524,233.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.07 or 1.00043173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00124966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003466 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,491,645 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

