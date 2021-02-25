Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRSK opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

