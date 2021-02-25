Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

