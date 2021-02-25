Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 7,089,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,657. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

