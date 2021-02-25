VGI Partners Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.28 (ASX:VGI)

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Get VGI Partners alerts:

VGI Partners Company Profile

VGI Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to high net worth individuals, family offices, endowment funds and other wholesale clients. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.