VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VICI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,920. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

