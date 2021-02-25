Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Sterling Construction worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 181.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.