Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $870,000 Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Public Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $441.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

