Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,179 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

