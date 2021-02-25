Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

