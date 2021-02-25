Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.