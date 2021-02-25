Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 247,457 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xencor by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

