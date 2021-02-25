Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after buying an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after buying an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,594,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after buying an additional 605,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

