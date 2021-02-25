Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,321.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

