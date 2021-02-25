Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Benchmark cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

NKTR opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

