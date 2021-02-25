Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

NYSE UPS opened at $160.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.