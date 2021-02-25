Vidya Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Vidya has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $445,473.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidya has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vidya token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00499172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00066946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00082577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00058499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00477830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00072486 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io.

