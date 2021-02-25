VIG Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1,180.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,635,774 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

