Vikram Karnani Sells 8,358 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,383.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vikram Karnani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

