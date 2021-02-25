Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.16

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 49539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vinci Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

